SASKATOON -- The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is limiting fan interactions as well as preventing media access to locker rooms.

"After consultation with the NLL’s medical advisors and public health experts, all team locker rooms will only be open to players and essential team personnel until further notice," the league said in a statement.

The NBA, MLB and NHL announced a similar strategy earlier this week to limit the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

The NLL will allow media access to teams in designated locations outside of the locker room.

The next home game for the Saskatchewan Rush is Friday, March 20.