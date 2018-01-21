National hockey exhibit comes to Saskatoon
Hockey cards sold in cigarette packages found at the Hockey exhibit (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon).
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 4:35PM CST
A travelling exhibit, showcasing a Canadian classic sport, made its debut in Saskatoon on Sunday.
The exhibit, ‘Hockey’, is put on by the Canadian Museum of Canada, and is now being hosted by the Diefenbaker Canada Centre at the University of Saskatchewan.
The hockey exhibit showcases the history of the sport and contributions Canada has made to hockey.
“It also talks about things like Indigenous groups and other ethnic groups that were involved with hockey from the beginning,” Teresa Carlson, curator and collections manager of Diefenbaker Canada Centre, said.
The Western Development Museum also donated some artifacts to the exhibit.
The exhibit will be in Saskatoon until April.
