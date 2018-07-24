

CTV Saskatoon





NASCAR Pinty’s Series will get underway at Wyant Group Raceway on Tuesday evening.

Local drivers will hit the track first, with the event kicking off at 7 p.m.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shantel Kalika from Prince Albert is the only woman in this season’s NASCAR series.

“We’ve been part of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for about five years crewing. To go from that, it’s one of those things where you have to step back and say, ‘This is actually happening,’” Kalika said.

Saskatoon’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series is expected to end at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

After Saskatoon, drivers are set to compete in Edmonton, then to Ontario for the championship race in September.