A man appealing his seven-year robbery sentence is now also challenging the conviction.

Keith Napope’s lawyer, who filed an appeal of Napope’s sentence last month, filed a conviction appeal Wednesday.

Napope, who had been accused in the 2014 stabbing death of Johnathon Keenatch-Lafond, was found guilty of robbery but not manslaughter by a jury this past October.

The conviction appeal argues the case’s judge erred by allowing the Crown to submit evidence about Keenatch-Lafond while disallowing Napope’s defence team to disclose the deceased’s criminal record. It also argues the evidence submitted during the trial was insufficient to convict Napope.

Napope was charged nine months after Keenatch-Lafond died in November 2014. The Crown, during the trial, referred to the killing as a robbery gone wrong.