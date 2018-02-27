

The shortlist of potential names for Saskatoon’s new North Commuter Parkway bridge includes two Cree words and the names of two Indigenous historical figures.

The city revealed the four names — Chief Mistawasis, Louis Riel, Waniskâ and Wîcîhitowin — Tuesday at the Roxy Theatre.

Chief Mistawasis, also known as Pierre Belanger, was a Cree leader on the northern plains who, in 1870, played a key role in the signing of the treaty with Ottawa and, in 1876, advocated for the inclusion of the Metis population in Treaty 6.

Louis Riel was a Metis leader and a founder of Manitoba who fought at Red River in 1869 and during the 1885 North-West Resistance. He was found guilty of treason and executed in 1885, and though some may consider his legacy controversial, he “remains an important symbol of the history and struggles of Saskatoon’s Metis and First Nations populations,” according to the city.

Waniskâ, a Cree word, means “to arise.”

Wîcîhitowin means “to help mutually” and “the act of helping one another.”

A committee of Metis and First Nation leaders, elders and city representatives chose the four options.

The public is being given until March 31 to provide feedback on the names.