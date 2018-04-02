Naloxone used on two men after suspected overdoses
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 7:32PM CST
Saskatoon emergency crews treated two men suffering from an overdose on Monday morning.
Police were called to an apartment in the 500 block of Avenue G South at 7:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, the person who called police had already given one of the men a dose of naloxone, but the man was still unresponsive. In turn, police gave the man an additional two doses.
Paramedics arrived shortly after and administered naloxone to the second man.
Both of the men regained consciousness and were taken to hospital.
Police say they are both in stable condition.
