Saskatoon’s Zimbabwean community has raised more than $5,000 for the survivors of Cyclone Idai.

The group has been going door-to-door, collecting cans and bottles – sending all the profits back home.

“If we can perhaps bring safe water supply – build three or four wells – it makes a difference. It takes one thing off the table that the community no longer has to worry about," Malone Chaya told CTV News.

Chaya has lived in Canada for nearly 20 years, but said part of him will always be home in Zimbabwe.

"My sister still lives there and she texted me this morning, she told a story about a bunch of kids who were in a boarding school about a hundred kilometers away and their families were all washed out by the floods…they have nowhere to go," he said.

Cyclone Idai has killed at least 700 people in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. Authorities say the death toll is still preliminary, as more bodies continue to be found when flood waters drain away.

"I can't find the exact words, but it's very very painful. There's somebody right now who doesn't know where there next meal is going to come from,” said Elmo Gahamadze, who has been in Canada for six years.

Gahamadze said lots of farm land was destroyed in the cyclone, killing many families’ livelihood.

She has started a GoFundMe page and an account at SARCAN Recycling for those who want to contribute.