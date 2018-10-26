A North Battleford area woman is recovering from serious injuries after falling down a well.

Chrissy Gamble, her husband David and their two children live in the hamlet of Cando, about 30 minutes south of the city.

The incident started Sept. 17 when David was taking a shower and the water suddenly stopped running.

The family made an executive decision for Gamble to go down the well to check on the water pump and unplug it.

Her husband, father-in-law and daughter were at the well her.

After checking on the pump, her family went into town and quickly realized the water pump wasn’t the problem.

Gamble went down a second time to put it back together, when the ladder detached. Gamble and the ladder dropped 25 metres, or 80 feet, down the dark well.

“Survival mode hit me right off the bat. I yelled out ‘Okay, I know I’m good, but I think I broke my leg,’” she said.

Her 11-year-old daughter Tia witnessed the incident, fearing for her mother’s life.

“Sad, because I thought she was going to die,” Tia said.

Gamble’s leg snapped in the process and even worse she happened to have a screw river in her sweater pocket.

“I didn’t feel anything because the water was so cold. From hip to hip I ripped open my whole stomach. The jeans I had kept everything in place,” she said.

Gamble says her adrenaline was too high to feel any pain, but “my husband thought I was a goner,” she said.

She says her husband called police from Red Pheasant and firefighters came from Biggar.

Emergency responders and community members gathered around the well to rescue her.

A harness was sent down the well where Gamble – who was cold and distraught – had to harness herself.

She reluctantly let go of the ladder so emergency crews could pull her to safety.

She was transported to North Battleford where was she stabilized and later sent to the RUH in Saskatoon where she underwent surgery and her leg was stapled.

After weeks of physio, Gamble is starting to feel better. She says some days are harder than others but she’s managed to find humour through it all.

She calls her story a miracle.