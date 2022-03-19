'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine

A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.

Elmer Lammedee is part Ukrainian and after dealing with an unusually high snowfall this winter, he decided to turn it into something positive.

With just a hand saw and a shovel, Lammedee sculpted a giant heart on top of a base decorated with painted flags and sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.

With a Canadian flag on one side and a Ukrainian flag he sewed himself on the other, Lammedee’s message is clear.

“My heart is with them, I know that. And I feel it in my heart for them, every time I go to bed or during the day I think of them all the time, and I think how horrible that’s got to be,” said Lammedee.

“We’re so lucky to be here where we’re just free, and we’re not worried if your house is going to get bombed next or what’s going to happen. It’s just horrible.”

Lammedee says it took him around 20 hours over the last two weeks to complete the sculpture.

Turning something negative like all the snow into something that he hopes will lift the spirits of someone who needs it, is time well spent for Lammedee.

“This ain’t much, but it’s the spirit. Hopefully it gets around so a few people see it and maybe it gives them a little bit of joy or relief from the stress.”

Now that he’s made his first snow sculpture, Lammedee says he hopes to keep it going next winter.

“Somebody said, well, next year you’re going to have to do something again.”

Lammedee hopes it might turn into a tradition the kids in the community can join in.