'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine

Lammedee says it took him around 20 hours over the last two weeks to complete the sculpture. Lammedee says it took him around 20 hours over the last two weeks to complete the sculpture.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London