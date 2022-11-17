'My father was killed by the Taliban': Afghan families find refuge in Prince Albert
Six families made their way to settle in Prince Albert after more than 300 refugees landed in Saskatoon on Nov. 2.
Najibulla Sorosh, Settlement Counsellor with YWCA, was also in the same situation when he arrived in Canada in September 2021. He has now adjusted to his new life in Canada with his family. He feels happy about the arrival of the new families who he says are now safe in Canada.
“I was alone; now I can make more sense of being here with some Afghans, and sometimes we can have our conversation in our own language and share our culture,” said Sorosh.
"According to the responsibility that YWCA has, we provide housing, health, school and lots of other settlement needs for these newcomers."
A TURNING POINT
Suliman Sabiri was one of the Afghans who is resettling in Prince Albert with his wife and two children. He used to work as a trainer for the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) that was part of the military in Afghanistan.
He says it was very difficult getting a visa to leave Afghanistan, which was why he had to result to creative ways to get one.
"I suggested to the government that I am sick and because of this problem I want to go to Pakistan,” said Sabiri.
Pretending to be sick allowed him and his family to flee to Pakistan where they were able to apply for a visa to go to Canada.
Sabiri tells CTV News, it was when his father was killed by the Taliban that he decided it was not safe for him and his family to stay in Afghanistan anymore.
"My father was killed by the Taliban. So because of that, I escaped from Afghanistan to Canada,” said Sabiri.
"When my father was killed by the Taliban, I couldn't find the body of my father up to 20 days."
Sabiri’s father worked with the Afghan Military and was arrested and killed by the Taliban in 2009. Sabiri says they even had to pay in order to get the body of his father when it was found 20 days after.
Sabiri says he now feels safe and is looking forward to building his life in Canada.
“Now I am so happy in Canada because here we have security, we are safe. In Canada, I am physically and mentally safe.”
MISTREATED WORKER
Noor Ahmad found his way to Prince Albert from Afghanistan. He came with his wife and seven children. Back in Afghanistan, he was working with the Canadian troops and military, so he says he became a target of the Taliban.
“We worked with the Canadian military and because of that, the Taliban mistreated us. They were trying to kill us,” said Noor Ahmad.
While he came with most of his family, he was not able to bring everybody.
“When I moved to Canada, I left some of my relatives in Afghanistan. One is my daughter and her children, and the other is my son’s fiancé,” said Noor Ahmad.
He is worried about the language barrier but says he is just grateful to be in a safe place.
“Here we feel safe and sound. We are safe here and we are happy to live in Canada now.”
BUILDING A NEW LIFE
From 2003-2005, Shaif Ibibi worked with the Canadian Military in Kabul. He applied to go to Canada and arrived in November 2, 2022 with his wife and three children.
He and his family were trying to get out of Afghanistan in 2021 and were fortunate to have avoided the bombing that took place at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
“Last year, when the government of Afghanistan collapsed and evacuation happened, we got an email from the Canadian government to come out. For many days, we tried to enter the airport but because of the number of people there, we didn’t manage to enter,” said Ibibi.
“And then we received a message to stay away from the airport and choose a safe place. Hours later, that explosion occurred. We are very thankful to the Government of Canada because they warned us. And now if we are safe, it’s because of that message we got from the Government of Canada.”
Ibibi is worried about not being able to speak English but is looking forward to building a new life for himself and his family in Canada in the next years to come.
“I want to be a good citizen here. I want to have my own job; my children go to school. I want to build a good life for myself and for my children. I want to compensate all the things the Government of Canada did to me. I want to repay it back to the government and the people in Canada,” said Ibibi.
The Government of Canada is helping Afghan nationals resettle through three special programs: the Special Immigration Measures Program for Afghans who assisted the Government of Canada, a humanitarian program, and a permanent residence pathway for extended family members of former interpreters.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada aims to resettle 40,000 Afghan nationals by 2024.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill brining in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
October mortgage quotes saw steep drop-off in interest
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
Mexico investigates death of U.S. tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
What provinces and territories are saying about mask mandates as COVID-19, RSV, flu cases rise
Health officials across the country have stopped short of issuing mask mandates, despite rising cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 in many regions. CTVNews.ca looks into how each province and territory is approaching whether to require masks in indoor public spaces.
'This is new Canada': head coach Herdman coolheaded as dramatic Panenka penalty sees Canada stun Japan
Canada wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a dramatic 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Japan on Thursday, leaving head coach John Herdman reassured they can handle the challenge ahead.
'Nosy' baby elephant interrupts TV reporter's broadcast
A baby elephant had its moment in the spotlight after it interrupted a Kenyan journalist's television report.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
BREAKING | National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
Regina
-
'Really strange': Sask. resident receives affordability cheque addressed to dead family member
A Saskatoon women is one of the growing number of Saskatchewan residents receiving affordability cheques addressed to dead family members.
-
Sask. government sticking with 15 cent per litre fuel tax as affordability debate continues
The Government of Saskatchewan is standing by its decision not to remove or reduce the provincial fuel tax, as the debate around affordability continued in the legislature on Thursday.
-
'We have a problem': Lack of mental health and addiction supports and resources causing major issues in Yorkton
As Saskatchewan’s government touts its record-level funding for mental health and addictions within the province, one area may be left behind.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
The Manitoba government is considering a move to year-round daylight time.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway; two people in hospital
Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway that left two people in hospital.
-
'It's still pervasive': The help for people struggling with 'Long COVID'
Those who are still dealing with symptoms related to a COVID-19 infection have options available in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
-
Calgary contractor who took $30K from customers faces charges
Calgary police say a local contractor faces charges after customers paid him $30,000 for work that was never completed.
-
43 kilograms of cocaine found in banana shipment at Alberta-Montana border crossing
A search of a commercial truck bringing bananas into Canada from the United States led to the seizure of roughly 43 kilograms of cocaine and charges against a Calgarian.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
-
'Everyone in the store was cheering for me': Edmonton man wins $1M in lottery
An Edmonton man won $1 million in the Oct. 7 LOTTO MAX draw.
-
This teen was cut by a hockey skate just like Evander Kane. Now he advocates for more protective gear in the game
A Leduc, Alta., hockey player now wears a cut-resistant wrist guard after sustaining a similar injury as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, and advocates for more players doing the same.
Toronto
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
Children's antibiotics, some adult medications now caught in GTA drug shortages
Facing a wave of parents desperate for children’s medications, pharmacists are rationing some drugs in short supply and trying novel mixing methods to supply others as more medications appear to be caught in a nationwide shortage.
-
3 newly-elected city councillors oppose bill that would allow Tory to pass bylaws without a majority
At least three newly-elected Toronto city councillors and one incumbent have publicly voiced their opposition to legislation tabled by the provincial government yesterday that would give mayor John Tory the ability to pass bylaws with the support of only a minority of council.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
'This is not a broken service': Day one for Ottawa's new police chief
Ottawa's new police chief says he’s confident that the Ottawa Police Service can regain residents’ trust in the wake of the force’s police response to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Vancouver
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises as other illnesses draw focus
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals rose back over 300 this week for the first time in about a month.
-
Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. enter cannabis agreement, marking province’s 7th
B.C.'s government and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation of North Vancouver have signed a cannabis agreement.
-
Is this your diamond ring? Vancouver police hoping to return piece of jewelry to rightful owner
Police in Vancouver have released photos of a diamond ring found earlier this month in hopes of reuniting the piece of jewelry with its rightful owner.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
-
Quebec man accused of murdering his two children deemed fit to stand trial
A Quebec father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home north of Montreal has been deemed fit to stand trial.
-
Quebec ombudsperson denounces political favouritism in education ministry
A flagrant case of political favouritism within the Ministry of Education was documented and denounced by the Québec ombudsperson on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Foul play not suspected after body found in Nanaimo lake
A human body was recovered Thursday morning from a lake in Nanaimo, B.C. Mounties say a person was out for a walk at approximately 10:45 a.m. when they spotted what appeared to be a body floating in Long Lake.
-
Police dog finds missing hypothermic woman in Duncan, B.C.
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are crediting a police dog with helping locate a missing woman who was suffering from mild hypothermia early Wednesday morning.
-
'You're on your own': B.C. woman without family doctor trapped in medical limbo after cancer diagnosis
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, says her health insurance won't process her claim without documentation from a family doctor. But, like many people in the province, she doesn’t have a doctor.
Atlantic
-
Desmond inquiry: N.S. judge says his final report won't be released until next year
The Nova Scotia judge leading an inquiry into the death of a former soldier who killed his family and himself in 2017 says a final report will be released sometime next year.
-
Nova Scotia NDP calling for free high-dose flu shots for seniors
Nova Scotia will not be making a high-dose influenza vaccine free to residents 65 and over, despite recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that the shot be used for seniors when it is available.
-
Nova Scotia children's hospital sees historically high patient numbers
The head of pediatrics at the largest children's hospital in Atlantic Canada says Nova Scotia is seeing extremely high numbers of children sick with respiratory illnesses.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., missing persons case to be featured on CTV's W5
As the search for a man who went missing while visiting North Bay, Ont., in 2011 continues, CTV's W5 investigates the disappearance.
-
Auditor paints damning picture of Giroux’s time as Laurentian president
While many factors led to insolvency at Laurentian University, actions during the tenure of former president Dominic Giroux had a prominent role.
-
Reaction in Sudbury to auditor general’s report on Laurentian
Reaction is coming in to Thursday’s release of the auditor general’s report on the insolvency at Laurentian University.
London
-
Mental health much worse in rural Ontario since COVID pandemic, research shows
No one enjoyed being a part of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new research shows it hit people hard in Huron and Perth County.
-
Most London-area schools to close Monday should strike commence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced Thursday its schools will close to in-class learning should education workers strike on Monday.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hospital, driver charged
A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after a collision in London’s east end Wednesday night.