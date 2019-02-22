

Meewasin Valley Authority has issued a request for proposals for concept for a new 8.5-kilometre trail in the northeast part of Saskatoon.

"Part of the process is figuring out what will it cost and start budgeting for it, fundraising for it and looking to our partners to see if there’s partnering opportunities,” MVA design and development manager Alan Ottenbein told CTV News.

The project calls for primary trail, four metres wide and laid with asphalt, and secondary trail paths connecting the Circle Drive North Bridge to the Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

The work primarily includes new trails, backshore connections and amenities, but also upgrades of some existing trails in the Sutherland Beach and Crocus Prairie area.

The trail system currently includes more than 80 km of trail with more than 30 km of primary trail, according to the RFP.

It states that the recent completion of the Chief Mistawasis Bridge and associated roadways has provided new vehicular and pedestrian access to the northeast sector of the city, which is being developed with new neighbourhoods such as Aspen Ridge and in the future University Heights 3.

The southern end of the study area, Sutherland Beach to Crocus Prairie, includes some existing trails but also gaps in the network, the RFP says.

The deadline for submissions is March 14.