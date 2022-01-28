Mustang custom built in Sask. heads to legendary auction to raise money for STARS

A 1968 Ford Mustang custom-built Ford Mustang will go on the block Friday at the renowned Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona in the hopes of raising money for STARS.

Proceeds from the "Pegasus Project" charity sale will support the air ambulance service.

The car was originally unveiled in November in Las Vegas at the SEMA Show, aother popular auto event, by Saskatoon's Kim Coates — an actor who is most well known for his role in the Sons of Ancarchy television series.

The auction is being streamed live on Barrett-Jackson's website and bids can be accepted online.