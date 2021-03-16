SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan man is the first patient living on a First Nation to take part in the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) Home Hemodialysis Program based in Saskatoon.

Terran Keewatin, of Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, has kidney disease and has been traveling to Saskatoon three times a week for five years to receive life-sustaining dialysis treatments. It equates to 156 trips and over 33,000 km per year, but it never really bothered him.

“There’s actually some patients that travelled further than me so I was always never one to complain,” Keewatin said.

Hemodialysis is a procedure where a dialysis machine and a special filter are used to clean blood and it takes about roughly 4 hours.

He says he enjoyed meeting other patients and seeing the nurses at the clinic, calling them “mother figures” and his “dialysis family.”

Keewatin says he was more than comfortable driving for his treatments as he “didn’t really have to do anything,” but the SHA brought up the idea of him doing hemodialysis at home.

“But now they start telling me you can make your own schedule, you get a better quality of health, your kidney function improves greatly, diet isn’t as restrictive.”

Once he started to hear the positives, he gave it some thought and eventually agreed as he wanted to speed up his healing journey.

“At first I was really scared - just the thought of going from six needles a week in my arm to going to 12 needles a week now,” Keewatin said.

Soon after he found out he would be the first patient living on a reserve to take part in the program for the northern part of the province.

He says it was a “moment of pride” in regards to being the first and how big it is for First Nation communities.

As the program isn’t new, Keewatin also questions why he is the first, noting he has good access to water and housing.

“I felt that pride but at the same time I felt disheartened that’s a reality for First Nations people,” he said.

Keewatin wants all people to be aware of home hemodialysis and what it has to offer for those with kidney disease.

He’s been doing six treatments a week for six weeks now and says his blood test results have already improved “drastically,” he has more energy and will be able to flex his schedule for work and family.

Keewatin isn’t sure how long he’ll be doing home hemodialysis for and is taking it one day at a time.

“You just gotta take it as it comes, I’m here today and that’s all that matters.”