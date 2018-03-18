Twenty women learned a new instrument, wrote an original song and performed on stage this weekend, as part of “Girls Rock Saskatoon.”

The two-day camp is all about empowering women through music creation and performance.

“When we've participated in the music scene it's felt like an uphill battle to get there. We see more men participating and not as many women and so we want, as women part of the music scene, to inspire other women to feel comfortable there and to try out something new and to be empowered to step outside their comfort zone,” Organizer Margot Gough said.

The youth camp has been offered in Saskatoon for the past five years. This is the third annual "grown up" edition.

“This year we had more applicants than ever before. We had to turn away more than half of the people who applied, which was amazing, and really hard,” Gough said.

Gough participated last year. She says while the focus is the music, it's really about much more.

“By the end of camp there will be women who will be friends for life and are going to you know keep pushing each other to do cool things,” Gough said.

I think these camps are important to show, especially the littles, that yes women can be in music. They can play any type of music they want and there is space for them, and they should take up that space,” participant Mindy Bodnarchuk said.

With files from a report by Ashley Field.