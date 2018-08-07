A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is going is going to his first ever fair this year – and all it took was a certain pop star’s performance at the Saskatoon Ex.

“I’m not going to lie, it helps that there’s a Carly Rae Jepsen concert tonight. That’s like the big pull for me. I’m a big fan,” Brendan Flaherty said.

His parents were teachers and spent the summer camping for weeks at a time, he said.

“I’d pretty much miss every summer festival.”

Jepsen’s music isn’t the only attraction for him.

“I’m looking forward to figuring out which is the scariest ride. I also really want to try a funnel cake, I’ve also been deprived of funnel cake my whole life and that’s not okay,” he said.

Scooter Korek, the self-proclaimed “vice president of fun” who runs midways across North America, gave Flaherty free rides and let him skip lines when he heard his story.

“I think he’s from Borneo. I don’t think I’ve met someone who hasn’t been to the Saskatoon Exhibition,” Korek said.

Flaherty said he will definitely attend the fair next year.