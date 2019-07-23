Saskatchewan RCMP say Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were seen in Meadow Lake on Sunday, and that the two are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Previously considered to be missing, they are now suspects in the murder of a young couple and the death of an unidentified man in northern B.C., the RCMP said Tuesday.

Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday they believe McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, were recently in the Gillam area.

RCMP advise anyone who sees them to not take action and call 911.