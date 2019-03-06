

CTV Saskatoon





A man arrested in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2019 will undergo a psychiatric assessment to see if he can be held criminally responsible.

Tammy Brown, 39, was found dead in a house on Kootenay Drive in the River Heights neighbourhood on the morning of Jan. 29.

Blake Schreiner, 37, was originally charged with second degree murder but the charge was upgraded to first degree murder.

The Crown says Brown and Schreiner were in a relationship.

Schreiner is next expected to appear in court April 4.