A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 16 years after he confessed to covering up a murder as a suicide.

Joshua Andrew Burwell, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the October 2015 death of 30-year-old father Bradley Buffalo. Police originally believed the death to be non-criminal, but in January 2017, while in custody for robbing a pizza delivery man, Burwell confessed to killing Buffalo and covering it up as a suicide.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. Justice Richard Danyliuk, who handed down the sentence Monday in Saskatoon’s Queen’s Bench Court, decided on 16 years for Burwell’s parole eligibility.

The Crown asked for 20 years of parole ineligibility, while the defence argued for 12 years.

Danyliuk said Burwell committed a senseless killing and lacks remorse or empathy.

“He has demonstrated he’s a cold, violent, ruthless killer,” Danyliuk said.

Covering up a murder

Burwell, Buffalo and another man were drinking and doing drugs in a vacant home in the 100 block of 107th Street West on Oct. 18, 2015. Buffalo was intoxicated and was tortured and hanged by Burwell, according to Danyliuk’s written decision. Toxic substances had been put into Buffalo’s beer, and Burwell instructed another man to prepare a rope to hang Buffalo. Burwell gave Buffalo crack cocaine then lured Buffalo to the basement, where the two men hanged him. Burwell decided to disguise the murder as a suicide and both men left Saskatoon.

Confession

Burwell’s lawyer, Mark Vanstone, said Burwell was impacted when his accomplice in the murder committed suicide. He said Burwell had a crisis of conscious and began to “think about who he was.”

“In his own words he wanted to ‘get his head straight.’ I think he wanted to turn his life around and I think he knew there would be a very heavy price to pay for his actions, but at the same time he had to start somewhere,” Vanstone told reporters outside court Monday.

What was believed to be a motive for the murder turned out to be a lie concocted by Burwell, according to the decision. He initially told police Buffalo admitted to sexually abusing a child. Burwell was sexually abused himself and decided to kill him. The day before a sentencing hearing this fall Burwell revealed Buffalo’s confession to abusing a child was a lie he made up.

“His lawyers contacted the Crown and indicated that motive was a lie, essentially, and that it was a senseless killing and that there was no reason for it,” Crown prosecutor Rochelle Wempe said. “That was one of the factors that played into the judge’s sentencing decision.”

Pizza delivery robbery

On July 17, 2016, Burwell robbed a pizza delivery man by gunpoint wearing a mask. According to the decision, he pushed the delivery man into the home and choked him until he passed out. When the victim regained consciousness he saw Burwell pointing a gun at him. Burwell and an accomplice took the man’s car, wallet, ID, vehicle registration, bank cards and phone.

The two were eventually arrested and Burwell gave police the name of his brother — maintaining that identity until he appeared in court. While in custody, he confessed to the murder of Buffalo.

Burwell pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to the following on Monday: a total of five years for armed robbery, wearing a mask and impersonation, one year for possession of a prohibited gun, and four months for unlawfully being in a home.

Victim impact

Buffalo’s family believed he died by suicide for about 18 months.

“I think it was very difficult for the family,” Crown prosecutor Rochelle Wempe said. “They just want to put this behind them and move on.”

Buffalo was a father of six and Wempe said he was remembered for being a caring father who was loved.

The family wasn’t in court for the sentencing decision Monday, but during the sentencing hearing they presented victim impact statements. They said they are broken hearted, living in fear and depressed.

“I am going to get a really long ladder to visit my dad in heaven,” his young son wrote in a victim impact statement.

Mitigating factors

Burwell, who has a young daughter, was raised by a single mom and had a tumultuous upbringing. The rare contact he had with his father had been negative and he last saw him when he was eight, according to the decision. His mother, who had substance abuse issues, died when he was 14 and his older brother was a known gang member. He has dealt with substance abuse, including trying marijuana when he was around seven or eight and turning to hard drugs after his mother’s death.

“He can present as calm and likeable, but his history of violence discloses another side,” Danyliuk wrote.

Vanstone said Burwell wants to be rehabilitated and recognized there’s an opportunity to benefit from programming in prison. Danyliuk said the prospect of Burwell changing seems dim.