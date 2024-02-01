SASKATOON
Saskatoon

Murder charges laid after brawl at Sask. Penitentiary

(Stacey Hein / CTV News) (Stacey Hein / CTV News)
Share

 Six men are charged with murder in a man's death at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, RCMP in Prince Albert responded to a report of a sudden death and a second injured person at the prison, according to a news release.

Rocky Meechance, 29, was injured and was later declared dead by EMS at the scene and his next of kin was notified, RCMP said. Police believe an altercation between a group of inmates may have led to Meechance's death.

As a result of the altercation,  a second adult male inmate was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature, RCMP said.

RCMP said 28-year-old George Custer,28, Tyrel Munroe,25, Dominick Cochrane,26, Jonathan Soosay,26, Wyatt Crookedneck,26 and Rene Merasty, 26 are each charged with one count, second-degree murder.

Three others were charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault: Conrad Merasty, 34, Ilyas Gilao, 23, and DJ Montgrand, 23. 

The accused's court dates are pending, RCMP said.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News