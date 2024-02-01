Murder charges laid after brawl at Sask. Penitentiary

Six men are charged with murder in a man's death at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, RCMP in Prince Albert responded to a report of a sudden death and a second injured person at the prison, according to a news release.

Rocky Meechance, 29, was injured and was later declared dead by EMS at the scene and his next of kin was notified, RCMP said. Police believe an altercation between a group of inmates may have led to Meechance's death.

As a result of the altercation, a second adult male inmate was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature, RCMP said.

RCMP said 28-year-old George Custer,28, Tyrel Munroe,25, Dominick Cochrane,26, Jonathan Soosay,26, Wyatt Crookedneck,26 and Rene Merasty, 26 are each charged with one count, second-degree murder.

Three others were charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault: Conrad Merasty, 34, Ilyas Gilao, 23, and DJ Montgrand, 23.

The accused's court dates are pending, RCMP said.