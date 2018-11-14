

Police have charged a 39-year-old man in connection with the death of a pregnant Saskatoon woman back in July.

The body of Crystal Louise McFadyen was found in a home on the 200 block of Avenue F North after a fire at the house. She had been reported missing three days earlier by family.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had charged a man with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

A 39-year-old man has already been charged with arson in connection with the fire, but police have not confirmed that it is the same person.

McFadyen was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.