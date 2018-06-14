

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP investigating the death of a Black Lake, Sask., woman have laid a charge against a 31-year-old man.

The man was arrested Wednesday and has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandy Robillard, who was 24.

Robillard’s death was reported to police Sunday evening, and police announced Wednesday afternoon they were treating the death as a homicide.

The 31-year-old accused in the death is in police custody. A court date for the case is set for June 15 in La Ronge.