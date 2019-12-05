SASKATOON -- Police have charged a 20-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Andrew Merasty.

On Aug. 18, police responded to the 1800 block of 20th Street West for reports of an injured man. Upon arrival they located the victim, Merasty, suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

He was transported to hospital where he died.

The suspect is also charged with using a firearm in commission of an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and reckless firing of a firearm.

He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday morning.