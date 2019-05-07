Denyse Klette still remembers September 1993, when she was contracted by the city to paint a mural on the side of Broadway Roastery.

“It was a very cold September, we wore a lot of mittens. Bus drivers used to stop on their break and bring us coffee,” Klette said.

The mural is based on portraits of Saskatoon kids – including Klette’s two daughters.

“I came up with the idea of doing local children, of different ethnic backgrounds because that's what Broadway was all about – and still is,” the artist told CTV News.

After about 26 years of being seen on the north end of Broadway Avenue, the mural will be blocked by a new 17-floor condo.

“I’m one for progress, so I was kind of like, ‘Well that’s life,’” Klette said.

“But then it kind of hit me, ‘Oh shoot, it’s been there forever and it’s going to be gone!’ So I had some sadness.”

The mural was one of the first pieces Klette was commissioned to create.

The artist made prints of the Broadway mural which are available at her gallery. She is also working on creating a tribute of the piece to keep its memory alive – the details are still in the works.

Klette said before the condo gets built, she’d like to have the portrait recreated.

“It’d be kind of cool to have them all come back and stand in front of their picture,” Klette said.