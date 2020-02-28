SASKATOON -- A 16-year-old female and four other youth are facing weapons-related charges after spraying a Saskatoon police officer and a transit driver with bear spray.

Saskatoon police responded to a call at 33rd Street and Avenue B Thursday evening, where the five youth had sprayed and spit at a transit driver.

Officers were taking the suspects into custody when a female sprayed the officer in the face with bear spray. Two females were arrested at the scene. The males ran, but were caught by additional officers.

All five youth are in custody and are facing numberous charges, including assault on a police officer.