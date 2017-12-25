Multiple weapons found in vehicle stop in Diefenbaker Park
Police uncover multiple weapons in vehicle stop in Diefenbaker Park early Monday morning including a sawed-off shotgun and rifle, two bats, an expandable baton and bear spray. Photo courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 25, 2017 11:23AM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 25, 2017 11:29AM CST
A man and woman face multiple weapons charges after police stopped their vehicle in Diefenbaker Park early Monday morning.
Police said they pulled over the vehicle with a man and woman inside at about 1:15 a.m.
The man, who was driving, provided a false name and was arrested for obstruction, according to police. It was later learned he had warrants for his arrest for breaching his probation. He was also found to had a shotgun, police said.
A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple weapons, police said, including a shotgun and rifle, both sawed-off. There were several rounds of shotgun ammunition. As well, police said they found two bats, an expandable baton, bear spray, a flail with an attached chain, a cattle prod and two homemade pipes wrapped with black electrical tape.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with obstruction, breach of probation, 16 firearms charges and nine weapons dangerous charges. A 26-year-old woman has been charged with 16 firearms charges and nine weapon dangerous charges.
The man and woman were scheduled to see a justice of the peace on Monday evening.
