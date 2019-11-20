Multiple vehicles involved in highway crash north of Lloydminster
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 10:00PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 4:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP say multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 17 north of Lloydminster near Township Road 510.
Both north and southbound lanes were blocked for several hours as investigators worked on the scene, but they have since re-opened.
There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.