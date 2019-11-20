Multiple vehicles involved in crash north of Lloydminster
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 10:00PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 10:01PM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP say multiple vehicles are involved in a collision on Highway 17 north of Lloydminster near Township Road 510.
Police say both north and south bound lanes are being re-routed as investigators go over the scene.
There is no word on whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
More to come…..