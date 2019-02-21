A judge has ruled that a woman who had more than 100 animals seized from her home will be allowed to have a handful of them returned.

Dolores Laplanteof Elrose says she runs a cat shelter from her home.

Court documents from January show animal protection officers seized more than 100 cats, two dogs and a turtle. They cited unsanitary living conditions, with several of the animals sick with little food or water.

Laplante went to court, alleging the grounds for the search warrant obtained by animal protection services were not adequate. She acknowledged her home was untidy, but claims it was not unsanitary.

A judge ruled against her, saying after the cats saw a veterinarian, some were found to have respiratory infections and that "it was reasonable to think they would be in distress if they were returned.”

However, the judge did acknowledge the parties had made an agreement to allow one cat to be returned to Laplante, along with two dogs which she personally owned.

It’s not the first time Laplante has run into legal trouble involving animals.

In 2011, Laplante was charged with animal neglect after dozens of animals were seized from her home. Many were, dehydrated, while 20 needed immediate medical attention. She pleaded guilty in 2013 and was fined $250 but was still allowed to keep animals in her care.