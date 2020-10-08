Advertisement
Multiple fire departments fighting grass fire near Dalmeny
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 5:49PM CST
Multiple fire departments have responded to a grass fire east of Dalmeny. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Multiple fire departments have been called to help Dalmeny Fire Department at a grass fire east of Dalmeny.
According to an official at the town office, Dalmeny firefighters have been battling the grass fire since about 1 p.m.
Corman Park Police Service and RCMP are on scene setting up roadblocks keeping people away from the fire.