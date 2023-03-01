Multiple dumpsters in Saskatoon's north end hit by fire

Multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.

CTV News observed two dumpsters near apartment buildings that had been burned in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pinehouse Drive.

The aftermath of one of several waste bin fires which burnt in Saskatoon's north end on March 1, 2023. (Josh Lynn/CTV News)

Also, three bins at the Lawson Heights recycling depot were burned and a bin in the 200 block of Lenore Drive also showed signs of fire.

City workers could be seen carting away one of the damaged bins shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Saskatoon city workers remove one of several dumpsters destroyed by fire at the Lawson Heights Recycling Depot on March 1, 2023. (Josh Lynn/CTV News)

In a response to a CTV News inquriy regarding the fires, the City of Saskatoon said Saskatoon Police Service is leading an investigation related to the incidents.

With files from Dan Shingoose.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.