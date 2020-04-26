SASKATOON -- Multiple fire crews including the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to assist Dalmeny firefighters battle a large grass fire off of Highway 305 southeast of the town.

On April 25, at around 4 p.m. crews from Martensville, Osler, and Saskatoon were called to assist Dalmeny fire as it worked through the afternoon keeping the fire away from multiple acreages and farm yards and machinery in the area.

In a news release the Saskatoon Fire Department said a storage trailer was consumed by fire. Hot spots were extinguished in a number of areas into the evening.