

CTV Saskatoon





Drivers are being asked to slow down and give themselves extra time on the roads after multiple collisions on Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to three collisions on Circle Drive North between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

The crashes slowed traffic at the intersections of Circle Drive and Miller Avenue, Circle Drive and Idylwyld Drive, and Circle Drive and Airport Drive. They had been cleared by 8:45 a.m., but police said there were four other collisions during the morning commute.

So far, police say all injuries have been minor.