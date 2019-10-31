SASKATOON - Police have charged two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man following an alleged violent robbery Wednesday evening. Police are still searching for other suspects.

Just before 10 p.m. police were called to 22nd Street west and Avenue I north following a 911 call. They found a 40-year-old man suffering from various non-life threatening injuries, and he was transported to hospital, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

The victim told officers he was assaulted by 8-9 kids, police said.

A K-9 team was able to track five suspects a few blocks away, and they were charged with robbery, weapons charges and breaches. They will be appearing in court Thursday afternoon.

The victim and suspects do not know each other. There are no descriptions available of the other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.