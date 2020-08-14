Advertisement
Much-needed rain and steady winds to wrap up the work week: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 4:37AM CST
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 4:37AM CST
SASKATOON -- We finally got that ‘early morning rain’ Gordon Lightfoot sings about, and it was a welcome sight for many after a long and hot few weeks.
It’ll serve to make things hot and humid in Saskatoon Friday, with a daytime high of 24 expected. There’s a chance we could see more rain in the afternoon, and steady winds blowing up to 40 km/h.
Things get hotter from there, with a high of 25 expected Saturday. Sunday climbs to 27, with plenty of sunshine expected it.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 25
Evening: 22
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 24
Sunday - Sunny
Morning Low: 28
Afternoon High: 13