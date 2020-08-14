SASKATOON -- We finally got that ‘early morning rain’ Gordon Lightfoot sings about, and it was a welcome sight for many after a long and hot few weeks.

It’ll serve to make things hot and humid in Saskatoon Friday, with a daytime high of 24 expected. There’s a chance we could see more rain in the afternoon, and steady winds blowing up to 40 km/h.

Things get hotter from there, with a high of 25 expected Saturday. Sunday climbs to 27, with plenty of sunshine expected it.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 25

Evening: 22

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Sunny

Morning Low: 28

Afternoon High: 13