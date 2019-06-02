

CTV Saskatoon





A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car in the area of 33 St. and Circle Dr.

According to police, the collision caused the car to roll over onto its roof, trapping the driver inside for some time.

Paramedics treated the driver of the motorcycle on the scene for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department. The driver of the motorcycle was then taken to hospital. The driver of the car was freed and appeared to have minor injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of 33 St. and Circle Dr. as investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound 33 St. from the southbound ramp of Circle Dr. is closed, and one lane of 33 St. westbound at Circle Dr. is closed.