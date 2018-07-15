A 36-year-old Saskatoon man was taken hospital after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Preston Avenue at 8th Street, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The man was headed southbound on Preston Avenue when a second vehicle entered the intersection attempting to make a left turn, which resulted in the collision.

A 61-year-old Saskatoon man driving the second vehicle was not injured in the collision, but is being charged with failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn.

The motorcyclist’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.