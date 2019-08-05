

CTV Saskatoon





A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of College Drive and McOrmond Drive around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. According to police, a car was travelling southbound on McOrmond Drive when it collided with a motorcycle travelling northbound turned left in front of the car.

The 26-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.