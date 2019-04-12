Head-to-head in a blind taste test against the top beef jerky producers, a Saskatoon entrepreneur came out on top winning best in overall acceptability - and vindication for four years of grinding for her share of the market.

“It’s an affirmation for this jerky journey so far, I’ve has a lot of ups and downs and challenges,” said Chelsey Parker, owner of Meat Chops Leather Shop. “It really pushes me forward knowing that my dream with this business is to be the number one grass-fed beef jerky in Canada so this is a push in the right direction.”

A couple of weeks ago 20 blind taste-testers from all walks of Saskatoon met for a taste test at the Agri-Food Innovation Centre at the University of Saskatchewan campus. Judging five brands of beef jerky including Parker’s and heavy-hitters such as Jack Links and McSweeney’s, testers graded samples based on smell, colour, saltiness, chewiness, dryness and flavor.

While other producers have an array of flavours, Parker only has one.

“People ask me ‘what flavor is this?’ Well, it’s beef, it’s nothing but beef,” Parker said, adding it takes about six to seven hours to get the right texture. “It’s a labour of love.”

Parker said the idea popped in her head after spending countless hours zipping around on her motorcycle.

“It’s the motorbike’s fault,” Parker said.

She’s talking about her partner in crime, a 1978 550 Honda Love. She said it’s her favourite way to get around town for deliveries and it has taken her all over Western Canada.

“It was liberating to have a motorbike, and what do you take on the open road? Jerky.”

After sealing a deal with cattle producers in southern Saskatchewan and Alberta, Meat Chops Leather Shop is quickly expanding its reach in the Bridge City and much of it has come from the support of local businesses.

“So I look at my motorbike and say ‘thanks motorbike.’”