

CTV Saskatoon





A motor home caught fire in the Walmart parking on Clarence Avenue on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 7 a.m. to find the motor home in flames.

Crews faced extreme cold as they put out the fire using both water and chemical extinguishers.

Firefighters determined no one was inside the motor home. There were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.