Motor home catches fire in Walmart parking lot
Firefighters put out a motor home fire in the Walmart parking lot on Clarence Avenue on Sunday morning (Supplied: Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:56AM CST
A motor home caught fire in the Walmart parking on Clarence Avenue on Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded just before 7 a.m. to find the motor home in flames.
Crews faced extreme cold as they put out the fire using both water and chemical extinguishers.
Firefighters determined no one was inside the motor home. There were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at $5,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
