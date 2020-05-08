Mother’s Day weekend starts with showers: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 5:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system tracking across the prairies brings rain to central regions of the province Friday. If you couple the moisture with strong winds, you’ve got a taste of the recipe.
Precipitation is expected to push into the weekend, with the risk of sleet early Saturday.
As for Mother’s Day proper, it’ll be cool, but mostly sunny.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Rain/Wind
High: 14 C
Evening: 6 C
Saturday – AM Rain/Snow Showers
Morning Low: -2 C
Afternoon High: 8 C
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -4 C
Afternoon High: 9 C