SASKATOON -- A low pressure system tracking across the prairies brings rain to central regions of the province Friday. If you couple the moisture with strong winds, you’ve got a taste of the recipe.

Precipitation is expected to push into the weekend, with the risk of sleet early Saturday.

As for Mother’s Day proper, it’ll be cool, but mostly sunny.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Rain/Wind

High: 14 C

Evening: 6 C

Saturday – AM Rain/Snow Showers

Morning Low: -2 C

Afternoon High: 8 C

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -4 C

Afternoon High: 9 C