SASKATOON -- A community is mourning after the loss of a 10-year-old girl who took her own life last Thursday.

Jaylyn Angus is the most recent child to die by suicide on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Her mother, Dorothy Angus, told APTN News she remembers bringing her daughter to a wake recently.

"I said to her, promise me don't ever do that to me, because it's going to be so painful," Angus told her daughter.

"There's so many people out there that care."

Angus said she wishes she could've been so much closer to her daughter, but said she never voiced “any problems.”

Her message to other parents is to "hold your kids tightly, let them know that they are loved. They are loved so much."

She said other kids in the community are struggling who need to be reached.

"There are so many kids that are going through problems," she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available. Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645) and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues. If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital. The Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566) is a place where resources on suicide prevention can be found.