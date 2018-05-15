Most residents in Saskatoon are satisfied with the Saskatoon Police Service, but there are concerns about various crime and patrol related issues.

The feedback came through an independent survey from Insightrix Research in 2017, which was contracted by the Saskatoon Police Service. The survey is conducted every three years, and was done by telephone with residents over the age of 18.

Visible minorities and people with Indigenous ancestry were oversampled to ensure the findings reflected their perspective.

The survey shows 93 per cent of respondents are very or somewhat satisfied with the SPS. That’s a slight jump from 92 per cent in 2014, and 91 per cent in 2011. The level of satisfaction among Indigenous respondents was 86 per cent, a slight decrease of three per cent from 2011, but a notable jump from 59 per cent in 2005.

But, some residents felt the service could improve in some areas. Twenty-five per cent believed there is a need for more officers on the streets, while 17 per cent said response times could be improved. The biggest crime concerns for the city as a whole are gang activity, drugs, break and enters, and robberies.

Speeding, discourteous driver and traffic violations were reported as major traffic concerns.

When it comes to school safety, the majority of respondents we’re satisfied. Eighty-seven per cent said elementary schools were safe, while safety satisfaction for high schools was 78 per cent.