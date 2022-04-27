Most Sask. docs plan to reduce clinical hours after 'strains' of COVID-19 pandemic: survey

Most Saskatchewan doctors who responded to a survey say their mental health has worsened.

That's according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA). The SMA said it conducted an online survey in February which drew almost 400 responses from its members.

Nearly 49 per cent said their mental health was worse than prior to the pandemic and 17 per cent said it was much worse, the SMA said in a news release.

Thirty per cent said it was about the same, according to the SMA.

"The survey reflects what I have been hearing from many physicians, that they have been working harder during the pandemic and their mental health has suffered,” SMA president Dr. Eben Strydom said in the news release.

“The results are worrisome. Physicians need supports now more than ever as the pandemic is still with us."

Seventy-six per cent of doctors surveyed said their top concern "is a lack of physician voice in the pandemic response."

“Physicians feel their expertise and advice have not been valued during the pandemic,” Strydom said.

“Health leaders should listen to physicians, implement policies and procedures that provide optimal care for both their COVID and non-COVID patients, strengthen channels of communication."

The survey found that 74 per cent of respondents felt their medical practice is less satisfying than usual. Of the doctors who responded, 54 per cent plan to reduce their clinical hours over the next two years. Nineteen per cent said they planned to retire within two years.

"Case numbers driven by COVID-19 variants continue to place strains on physicians and all health care workers. Those strains are reflected in the survey results," Strydom said.

According to Strydom, the results of the in-house survey show how the "duration and persistence of the pandemic" have affected the practice of medicine in Saskatchewan.