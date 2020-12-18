SASKATOON -- Eliza Doyle started the non-profit Community Art Mentorship Programming (CAMP) in August.

“I’ve been doing music programming for the last couple of years, but it was really a push from a friend this summer when he said ‘why don’t you just go out and start your own non-profit?” Doyle said.

Doyle said the idea to start CAMP came after years of work in the province.

In September Doyle received a message from a woman wanting to donate an extensive collection of instruments towards CAMP.

“I got an email from Susan Miazga who asked if I wanted to take a few instruments, and this is what we ended up with,” Doyle said. “It was the most exciting email I have ever received. We had just started the non-profit.”

The donation consisted of 50 accordions and 37 fiddles from Everett Larson, Miazga’s father. Everett Larson was a Saskatchewan musician who spent much of his life working towards the same goal as Doyle. Larson died last year at the age of 93.

“He’s been travelling around Saskatchewan with these instruments for the last 30 or 40 years,” Doyle said. “If you mention the name Everett Larson in any fiddle group, anyone who plays fiddle knows him really well.”

Doyle said receiving the donation so close to starting CAMP was a reassuring step, giving her a big boost once she gets the programs she has planned started.

She is planning on travelling around the province to communities that request her services, bringing the donations to give people an opportunity to try some instruments that they might not have been able to afford.

“Fiddles are expensive, and it’s a big investment if you don’t know if you’re community can carry it on or are interested in it. This way you can show up in a community, you can take out the fiddles and everyone can try it,” Doyle said.

It isn’t just music that Doyle is planning on bringing to communities with CAMP. She said the non-profit will focus on additional arts including drama, painting, and any other suggestions communities might have.

Doyle said that receiving the instruments for this purpose is a great way to carry on Larson’s work to bring instruments to people around the province.

“I’m just so honoured that their family chose our non-profit to donate the instruments too. Instruments hold stories. When you look at these instruments you just picture how many different people have played them and how many different people will continue to play them,” Doyle said.

“The energy that’s in this room with these instruments will continue to be passed on for years. It means a lot.”