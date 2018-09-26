A review of Saskatoon’s community support program shows CSP staff are serving more people, answering more calls for service, and are increasing relationships with businesses and police.

It also says staff are becoming more efficient in addressing calls for service.

The program was introduced as a pilot project in 2012 and was approved as a permanent program in 2015. Uniformed staff interact with residents and vulnerable people to offer assistance and address concerns related to safety and wellbeing. They also can issue bylaw tickets.

The review also says closer collaboration with police has led to more data on how calls are being handled.

When it comes to perceived safety, the report says the percentage of residents who feel safe in downtown Saskatoon has remained the same since 2015. The Riversdale Business Improvement District has seen a large increase in people who feel safe during the day and at night.

It says the majority of businesses consulted, 88 per cent, said the program should continue.

Administration is recommending the program continue with it being managed by the Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District.

The review is expected to be discussed by the Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services next week at City Hall.