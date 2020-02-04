SASKATOON -- Wind chill values hover near minus thirty across our region this morning, but things will warm up into the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine works in behind a passing warm front, as the first week of February stabilizes.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -7 C

Evening: -9 C

Wednesday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -13 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Thursday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -10 C