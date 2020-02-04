Morning winds mean it’s time to bundle up: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 8:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- Wind chill values hover near minus thirty across our region this morning, but things will warm up into the afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine works in behind a passing warm front, as the first week of February stabilizes.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: -7 C
Evening: -9 C
Wednesday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -13 C
Afternoon High: -7 C
Thursday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -10 C