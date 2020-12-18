Advertisement
Morning wind chills reach well into the minus thirties across Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 6:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- The cold air lingers throughout the day, but by Friday evening an advancing warm front will bring clouds, and a warming trend that lasts into Saturday.
The weekend itself looks nothing like what we’ve woken to today, with plus temperatures possible.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny.
High: -19
Evening: -19
Saturday –A Clouds / PM Sun/Wind
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday – Snow Showers.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0