SASKATOON -- The cold air lingers throughout the day, but by Friday evening an advancing warm front will bring clouds, and a warming trend that lasts into Saturday.

The weekend itself looks nothing like what we’ve woken to today, with plus temperatures possible.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny.

High: -19

Evening: -19

Saturday –A Clouds / PM Sun/Wind

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday – Snow Showers.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0