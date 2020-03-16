SASKATOON -- Expect to see strong winds continue into the afternoon with temperatures warming to -3 for a daytime high.

Things really won’t warm-up in any marked way until the weekend, with even colder temperatures into the middle of this week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -3 C

Evening: -5 C

Tuesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -15 C

Afternoon High: -4 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -18 C

Afternoon High: -9 C