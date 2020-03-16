Morning wind chills push into the minus-thirties as the last week of winter kicks-off: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 6:13AM CST
SASKATOON -- Expect to see strong winds continue into the afternoon with temperatures warming to -3 for a daytime high.
Things really won’t warm-up in any marked way until the weekend, with even colder temperatures into the middle of this week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -3 C
Evening: -5 C
Tuesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -15 C
Afternoon High: -4 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -18 C
Afternoon High: -9 C