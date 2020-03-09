Morning wind chills increase the risk of frostbite: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Clear, cold conditions permeate Monday morning, with a much warmer afternoon in store.
Plenty of sunshine across most of Saskatchewan as a ridge of high pressure funnels across us. The rest of the week looks like a yo-yo with swinging temperatures expected.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: -3 C
Evening: -6 C
Tuesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -17 C
Afternoon High: 2 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -6 C
Afternoon High: 1 C