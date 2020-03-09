SASKATOON -- Clear, cold conditions permeate Monday morning, with a much warmer afternoon in store.

Plenty of sunshine across most of Saskatchewan as a ridge of high pressure funnels across us. The rest of the week looks like a yo-yo with swinging temperatures expected.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -3 C

Evening: -6 C

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -17 C

Afternoon High: 2 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -6 C

Afternoon High: 1 C