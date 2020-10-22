Advertisement
Morning wind chills approach minus twenty on another bitterly cold October day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 5:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- Moderate winds will continue to blow across our region, with a slight chance of snow banding across sections of Saskatchewan.
The deep freeze is set to last through the weekend, with highs capped below the freezing point until Monday at the earliest.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -2
Evening: -6
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -3
Saturday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -3