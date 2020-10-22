SASKATOON -- Moderate winds will continue to blow across our region, with a slight chance of snow banding across sections of Saskatchewan.

The deep freeze is set to last through the weekend, with highs capped below the freezing point until Monday at the earliest.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -2

Evening: -6

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -3